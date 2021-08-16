Arunachal:  ICAR Basar stall exhibits “Innovative Technology in Agriculture” on I-Day for doubling income of tribal farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT- On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day celebration at general ground, Basar, Leparada, Arunachal Pradesh, the ICAR, Basar exhibited a stall on “Innovative Technology in Agriculture for doubling income of tribal farmers”, informed sources from ICAR, Basar in a release today.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the stall was opened by Gokar Basar, MLA 29th Basar Assembly Constituency. The innovation technology included integrated farming system, jalkhund, vermibed, low cost polyhouse, low cost piggery unit and collection of local germplasms.

After the opening, Dr. Doni Jini, scientist (VEE) explained the importance of new innovative technology developed by ICAR, Basar and the need for adoption by the local farmers as a source of livelihood.

The other scientist of ICAR, Raghuveer Singh, Dr. Rajesh A. Alone, Letngam Touthang, Thejangulie Angami and Ampee Tasung explained in details on the innovative technology and how it will benefit the farmers of mid hills regions of Arunachal Pradesh towards sustainable agriculture.

After careful and patient hearing on the innovative agricultural technologies, Gokar Basar appreciated the work done by ICAR and advised to help make the tribal farmers self-sufficient.