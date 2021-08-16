Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits the residence of Late Tasaso Yun at Kanjang village in Wakro

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the residence of Late Tasaso Yun at Kanjang village in Wakro. He was accompanied by DC Lohit Marge Sora, SP Lohit Ankit Singh and DFO Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary Division Cheshta Singh.

Mein laid rich floral tributes at the portraits of Late Yun and offered prayer at the temporary shrine erected to keep the personal belongings of the departed soul. He also interacted with the family members and enquired about their well-being.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the untimely death of Tasaso Yun was not only a big loss for the Wakro but also for Arunachal Pradesh and the BJP. He would always be remembered for his humbleness, simplicity and dedication.

“His contributions to society will never be forgotten,” said Mein.

Mein announced to dedicate one of the structures at Wakro soon in the loving memory of Late Yun.

The DCM instructed the DC Lohit to work out modalities to dedicate the structure at the earliest.

Ashok Yun, the eldest son of Late Tasaso Yun accompanied DCM to show the room dedicated by his father to carry out the party activities of BJP.

He informed that his father had joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on 15th September 1965 at Bombay and since then he was actively associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said that his father served as Zilla Parishad Member from Wakro Block for 15 years, and contributed a lot to the development of the area.

“My father was actively involved in social activities and worked for the upliftment of society,” informed Yun and added that his father had actively participated in the activities of various Social Organizations like Arun Jyoti, CALSOM, RSS, Indigenous Faith, Arunachal Vikash Parishad in Arunachal Pradesh.