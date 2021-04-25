Arunachal

Arunachal: NDRF Rescues 5 persons stranded in Dikrong River

April 25, 2021
DOIMUKH:   After a Rescue operation, 12 Bn of NDRF have rescued five persons who were stranded in Dikrong River on Saturday night.

as per information, On 24 March 2021, 12 NDRF Itanagar (AP) conducted rescue operation at Dikrong River near  Saturday Market in  Doimukh.

An information received from SI. Niri Rama P.S Doimukh around 21: 30hrs  about the five personal namely,  Achi Tapi-28yrs, Millo Taphing-27 yrs, Kruchayang-29 yrs, Rubu Rabin-28 yrs and Nami Apiaapa-27 yrs resident of Zero were stranded in the middle of Dikrong River due to sudden water risen.

Accordingly, one team of 12 NDRF moved quickly at 21:40hrs. and reached incident site 21:50hrs. Team started ops at 22:00 hrs and safely rescued stranded five personnel at 22:15hrs. and handed over to local police.

