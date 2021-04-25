Arunachal: 21-years-old boy drowns in Nao-Dihing river, NDRF launched Search Operation

NAMSAI- A 21-years-old boy drowned in Nao-Dihing river near banka bridge, Mahadevpur, in Namsai on Saturday Morning. 12 Bn NDRF have launched Search operation.

A Boy, namely Mankai wangpan aged around 21 years of Village – Jadua PO-Longding District-Longding, studying in Bethany College, Namsai, drowned while bathing in Nao-Dihing river near banka bridge, Mahadevpur, Namsai.

The drowning incident occurred in Namsai district at around 09:30 hrs on 24/04/2021. The Distance of incident place was approx 180 Kms from nearest team location at Dhemaji of 12 NDRF.

Accordingly, on written request of district administration Namsai, one team consisting 25 personnel u/c of Insp/GD Rakesh Kumar (M/No-8521760539) moved at 17:45 hrs to conduct search and rescue operation.

Team reached Namsai late night and started search opretaions at very first light today. So far team has searched approx 3 km downstream of Nao-Dihing river.

NDRF rescuers are using two boats and deep divers at suspected places to trace out drowned boy.