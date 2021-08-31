Arunachal: ‘Get Your Documents at Your Doorstep’ Camp held at Ozakho Village of Longding

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- The first day of Initiative “Get Your Documents at your Doorstep” Camps was Held today in Ozakho Village of Chubam Circle, by three member team led by Circle Officer incharge Nyatum Doke with the help of the ZPM and the GPC Ozakho. The camp witnessed huge participation and more than 200 Individuals had registered for various certificates from the village.

Mr Nyatum Doke the CO incharge of chubam said “as villages are located far from the district HQ and there is no proper transportation, it becomes difficult for the villagers to travel to Logding frequently- especially during this monsoon season. So, we thought of providing the certificates at their doorsteps.

Also owing to recent modifications in the part XVIII of the Schedule of the constitution wherein it is said that certificates now need to be issued only as “ wancho” instead of suffixing ‘other naga’; many wanted to change their certificates”; “ our aim is to minimize the hardship of the public” Mr Doke added.

The initiative is launched to provide various documents like ST, PRC and Birth Certificates by organizing camps at various locations of the circle. During the camp Generator is carried for electricity free Xerox is provided along with the facilities of on the spot passport photo printing’.

There will be 3 more camps in stipulated dates at Chanu, Longsom and Chattung villages under Chubam circle. The GPC Wanjen Wangsu appreciated the efforts of the administration for bringing public service delivery at the doorstep.