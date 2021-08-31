Itanagar: Talo Mugli launches jersey of Kamle district badminton team

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Talo Mugli, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Limited cum Chief Patron of Kamle District Badminton Association (KDBA) officially launched the jersey of Kamle district badminton team for upcoming badminton events in the state this Tuesday at hotel Su-Pinsa, Itanagar.

While encouraging players during launching ceremony he advised the players to take inspiration from player such as Laa Talar by playing with utmost dedication and discipline and keep state’s name high.

Further, he also appealed to the state government to provide special facilities to deserving players especially who represents the state nationally and internationally bringing name to the state by framing a special policy, so that young generations get encouraged and go on follow their footsteps.

Er. Maga Tasso, President, KDBA lauded the contributions of Kamle badminton players in state, representing nationally and internationally and urged people of district to support young players for uplifting the coming generations.

State’s ace shuttler Laa Talar, Boni Yupu, Jokam Rebia , KDBA members and others attended the programme.