Arunachal Pradesh appoints Dinesh Mongia as head coach

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Former India international Dinesh Mongia has been appointed the head coach of Arunachal Pradesh. The 44-year-old Mongia, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2019.

This will be his first senior-level coaching assignment and he is looking forward to it. “I have to create a formula to make them understand what real cricket is. Arunachal and some northeast states don’t have very good infrastructure right now, but I need to get them to the ground and get the results. It is a challenge for sure, but I am looking forward to it,” he said.

A official of Arunachal state association said the presence of Mongia will help the team. “He visited us on August 28 and was really impressed by the raw talent we have. Being a former international cricketer of the modern era, he will bring a lot of experience with him and that will help our players,” the official said.