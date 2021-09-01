Arunachal: State Election Commission, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University to Observe International Democracy Day

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The State Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh (SECAP) in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh is organising a series of events to commemorate the International Democracy Day on September 15, 2021.

The International Democracy Day is observed every year on the 15th of September in congruence with the values of freedom, respect for human rights and the principle of holding periodic and genuine democracy, as perceived by the United Nations.

In the light of this year’s theme as chosen by the UN – COVID-19: A Spotlight on Democracy, the observance will include conferment of State Democracy Awards, Release of a Compendium on “Two Decades of State Election Commission”, Essay & Painting Competitions and a Webinar.

True to the theme, the SECAP in association with RGU is organizing a Webinar on the topic “Democracy Under Strain: Solution for a changing World” on the 10th of September 2021.

The Webinar will host Resource Persons from both the institutions as well as other universities of the nation. Additionally, an online essay competition on the theme “COVID-19: A Spotlight on Democracy” with a word limit of 800-1000 words is being held for Undergraduate Students of the state.

The essay is to be mailed to democracyday2021.essay@rgu.ac.in along with a valid college ID proof and the details of the participant’s name, year he/she belongs to and the name of the college. The online painting competition has the theme of “My Vote My Right”.

Only One Painting Per Student is allowed which is to be mailed to democracyday2021.painting@rgu.ac.in in either PDF or JPEG file. The mail must also include valid student ID of the school along with the details of the participant’s name, class he/she belongs to and the name of the school.

The two competitions involve attractive cash reward for motivating the students. While the cash reward for essay competition is Rs. 20,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 for the top three prizewinners, the cash reward for the painting competition is Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively.

These awards will be given away on International Democracy Day on 15 September 2021 at D.K. Convention Centre, Itanagar. The motive of organising these events is to create a sense of awareness amongst the young generation about the relevance of democracy in the present context. It will also inculcate a sense of curiosity amongst the students about the functioning of democracy and the challenges that lay in its progression.