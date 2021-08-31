Arunachal:  Shaikang Micro Hydel Project damage due to heavy rain, Tawang may face power shortage

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Tawang may face shortage of power supply due to damage of Shaikang chhu micro hydel Electric project above Gongkhar village under Mogto circle early this morning after heavy incessant rain.

Three rows of around 300 meters of Penstoke pipe each 500 mm inner diameter and part of forebay tank of Shaikang chhu micro hydel Electric project above Gongkhar village under Mogto circle washed away early this morning at around 3:00 am.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, along with EE DHPD lhou Division Lama Tsering, EE electrical Tawang Sang Dorjee, CO Mogto Dorjee Wangchu and other officers from DHPD visited the site and took stock of the damage this afternoon.

Due to heavy incessant rain for last few days a part of the road connecting Gongkhar village via Grengkhar hotspring was also washed away two days back, now with the washing away of penstoke pipes, anchor blocks saddle blocks of shaikang chhu MHEP

fore bay tank a part of BRO road connecting Gongkhar from Mogto circle headquarters is also disrupted.

Shaikang chhu MHEP 3×2 megawatt hydel was the backbone of regular power supply of Tawang district since last three years. With the major damage caused today Tawang may face shortage of power supply, since the power generated by other small hydels will not be able to fulfill the required 6.5 megawatt power supply in the district during summer and 8.5 megawatt during winter.

DC and other officers later interacted with the villagers of Gongkhar.