Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

BOMDILA- Bomdila police arrested a group of fake Sadhus who were collecting money as donations for building a Ashram somewhere in Malda, West Bengal. The group had collected Rs 70,000 in two days from Bomdila town as donation.

On the basis of suspicious activities of the group, the Bomdila police picked them up for questioning, and busted this fake pandits gang.

Also Read- Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

The police also raided the room where the group was staying in Bomdila, and 200 booklets with other suspicious items were recovered.

After checking, police found a suspicious transaction of Rs 15 lakhs in the last eight months in the account of one of the arrested persons.

The police also contacted the local authorities in Malda for verification, and it was found that no ashram construction is going on in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

A case [u/s 120 (b)/420/34 IPC] has been registered, and the fake sadhus were arrested and produced before the chief judicial magistrate.

Meanwhile “The group has so far visited different places of Arunachal Pradesh, including Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Aalo, Basar, Daporijo, and Seppa, and collected huge money by deceiving innocent people over the last three to four years. Goods, cash, mobile phones, and other fake documents were recovered from their possession,” informed Bomdila police.