ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

The group of Sadhus had collected Rs 70,000 in two days from Bomdila town as donation.

September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bomdila Police arrested 11 fake sahdus

BOMDILA-   Bomdila police arrested a group of fake Sadhus who were collecting money as donations for building a Ashram somewhere in Malda, West Bengal.  The group had collected Rs 70,000 in two days from Bomdila town as donation.

On the basis of  suspicious activities of the group, the Bomdila police picked them up for questioning, and busted this fake pandits gang.

Also Read-  Man arrested with 46 gm Heroin

The police also raided the room where the group was staying in Bomdila, and 200 booklets with other suspicious items were recovered.

Related Articles

After checking, police found a suspicious transaction of Rs 15 lakhs in the last eight months in the account of one of the arrested persons.

The police also contacted the local authorities in Malda for verification, and it was found that no ashram construction is going on in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read-  4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

A case [u/s 120 (b)/420/34 IPC] has been registered, and the fake sadhus were arrested and produced before the chief judicial magistrate.

Meanwhile “The group has so far visited different places of Arunachal Pradesh, including Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Aalo, Basar, Daporijo, and Seppa, and collected huge money by deceiving innocent people over the last three to four years. Goods, cash, mobile phones, and other fake documents were recovered from their possession,” informed Bomdila police.

Tags
September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

August 25, 2022
Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

August 21, 2022
Arunachal : Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

Arunachal: Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

July 3, 2022
Itanagar: Capital Police recovered 15 stolen two wheeler, 2 arrested

Itanagar: Capital Police recovered 15 stolen two wheeler, 2 arrested

June 17, 2022
Shocking News: Son addicted to PUBG game kills mother

Shocking News: Son addicted to PUBG game kills mother

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: AR jawan gets 10 years jail term for rape attempt on minor

Arunachal: AR jawan gets 10 years jail term for rape attempt on minor

June 4, 2022
Arunachal: Two Arrested by Longding police in WBCA Burglary Case, Rs 17 Lakh recovered

Arunachal: Two Arrested by Longding police in WBCA Burglary Case, Rs 17 Lakh recovered

May 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button