Arunachal designer to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh designer, Yana Ngoba, is all set to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala on September 24 organised by Rignai Fashion Clan. She will showcase her collection ‘Colours of Northeast’ at Tripura Fashion Week.

The Tripura Fashion Week will give a boost to the artisan movement, giving a platform to all the local designers and artisans by providing networking alliances with partners and markets locally and within the country as a whole.

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week. The North East India Fashion Week will also feature designers from Arunachal Fashion Week and Nagaland Fashion Week.

“The event will give a grand platform to the numerous indigenous designers of Tripura who will be given access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform,” said Dr Rakhi Debbarma, CEO, Tripura Fashion Week.

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week to be held in Guwahati, said Fashion Designer and Founder of Yana in Style, Yana Ngoba.