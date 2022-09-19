ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal designer to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala

September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal designer to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala

ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh designer, Yana Ngoba, is all set to take part at Tripura Fashion Week in Agartala on September 24 organised by Rignai Fashion Clan. She will showcase her collection ‘Colours of Northeast’ at Tripura Fashion Week.

The Tripura Fashion Week will give a boost to the artisan movement, giving a platform to all the local designers and artisans by providing networking alliances with partners and markets locally and within the country as a whole.

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week. The North East India Fashion Week will also feature designers from Arunachal Fashion Week and Nagaland Fashion Week.

“The event will give a grand platform to the numerous indigenous designers of Tripura who will be given access to newer markets and networking opportunities through this platform,” said Dr Rakhi Debbarma, CEO, Tripura Fashion Week.

Related Articles

Selected designers and weavers from Tripura Fashion Week will also get a chance to participate at the 6th edition of North East India Fashion Week to be held in Guwahati, said Fashion Designer and Founder of Yana in Style, Yana Ngoba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: New building of Faculty of Law, RGU inaugurated

Arunachal: New building of Faculty of Law, RGU inaugurated

September 16, 2022
Arunachal: All decks cleared for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dillopolyang

Arunachal: All decks cleared for setting up Kendriya Vidyalaya at Dillopolyang

September 16, 2022
Rahul Gandhi doesn't have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have in-depth knowledge about Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

Arunachal: Whereabouts Tapi Mra & Niku Dao still unknown

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Arunachal: Ziro launches PM’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

Arunachal: Ering inaugurates PM SVANidhi camp at Ruksin

September 15, 2022
Arunachal: EK Admin issues SOP for search and rescue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: EK Admin issues SOP for search and rescue of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

September 14, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Arunachal: Ziro celebrates I-Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

September 14, 2022
Arunachal: APSCW conducts one day legal awareness programme at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla

Arunachal: APSCW conducts one day legal awareness programme at Gakyid Zomkhang, Lungla

September 14, 2022
Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

Arunachal Governor presents Citation to 24 SIKH and 323 Field Regiment

September 14, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button