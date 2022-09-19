Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

MHOW ( MP)- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed the student officers of Army, Navy and Air Force undergoing Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh on 19th September 2022. Army War College is the apex institution for the study about the higher directions of war in inter services environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor emphasized on excellent man management in the Armed Forces and good Civil Military Relations. He said that the man management context has been evolving ever after the times of Field Marshal Sir Philip Walhouse Chetwode, whose famed words, ‘The honour, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time’ have been motivating the Indian Armed Forces officers since 1924.

The governor, who is a former Faculty at College of Combat at Mhow, renamed now as Army War College, said that man management in the Armed Forces now necessitates ‘Participative Stakeholder Concept’. He advised the student officers to make their Soldiers, Sailors and Air Warriors a stakeholder for the promotion of their operational and logistical missions. He said that the commanders in the Armed Forces get authority by appointment but they must win the loyalty and obedience of their troops by their loyal actions towards their juniors, he emphasized.

The Governor exhorted the officers that their official conduct should have six tenets, i.e. transparency, accountability, probity, equal dispensation, self-audit and mid-course correction when, where and as needed. Those military commanders who earn their reputation on these values, for sure, they become the real promoters of good civil military relations, he said.

The Governor reminded the student Officers of Army War College that by the grace of god, they were men of means and men in authority. They must not forget their fundamental obligations towards fellow human beings, he said.

Commandant of Army War College and Colonel of Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, Lt. General Devendra Pratap Pandey, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Dean, Army War College Major General Manoj Natarajan, Shaurya Chakra, Commander, Higher Command Wing, Major General Rajeev Puri, AVSM, VSM and Security Advisor, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Major General SC Mohanty, AVSM (Retd.) were present among other senior officers on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army War College, Mhow is a Defence Services Training and Research Institution of repute in the Indian Army. It develops and evaluates concepts and doctrines for tactics and logistics for the army. The college trains more than thousand officers of the Indian Army, as well as paramilitary forces every year.