Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang police organised self defense programme at Seru Govt School

A total of 27 girls and 9 boys above class Eight participated in the basic self defense class.

September 19, 2022
TAWANG-  The Tawang district police today organised a self defense and interaction programme with students of Govt Secondary school Seru. The programme has been organised as a part of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh Police raising day to be celebrated on 8th November 2022.

Interacting with the students Circle Inspector, Tawang police, Kesang Norbu said self defense classes are very important, the techniques and lessons taught through these classes by martial art experts will be helpful throughout the life.

He informed the students about role of police in providing security and maintaining law and order in the society. He also spoke about discipline, traffic rules, drug abuse and POCSO act.

Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh Police he informed that the organisation is going to complete its 50 years of raising on coming 8th November 2022.

He further informed that the similar self defense classes for students will be carried out in various other govt schools and college of Tawang district within next ten days by district police Tawang. Beginning with Govt Secondary School, Seru tomorrow Govt Secondary school Bomba will be covered he added.

Later Sangey Tsering, black belt 2nd dan demonstrated and taught the students about basic self defense techniques and other exercises to keep healthy and physically fit.

