Arunachal: 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

CHANGLANG/ GUWAHATI- Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued four “kidnapped” girls from a lodge in Assam’s Guwahati, officials said on Monday. The girls were taken to Guwahati from Arunachal Pradesh by a woman and kept at a Guest House in the Rukmini Nagar area of Guwahati.

Personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors in a joint operation on Sunday and arrested a woman, who has emerged as the prime suspect, they said.

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area.

Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, the officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the exact whereabouts of the missing minors, they said.

According to the Guwahati Police, woman had brought the girls to the guest house by introducing them as her relatives from Arunachal. She was arrested for her dubious role in the case after a raid at Guest House.

After completing the legal formalities and necessary counselling, the rescued girls were handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang, police said. ( With PTI Inputs )