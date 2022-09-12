Arunachal: Pasighat police cracks a burglary case within 12 hours

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In what can be termed as prompt & meticulous investigation by law enforcing agency, Pasighat Police has solved a burglary case within hours of its registration.

On dtd. 10/09/2022 a complaint was received at Pasighat Police Station that two unidentified persons had broken into Instakart Office located at Mirsam Village Pasighat from the ventilator after breaking the safety grills. The two unidentified male persons were disguised in ladies gowns and covered their faces with scarfs & caps to evade being identified by the CCTV footage. The two miscreants then broke open the locks of godrej almirahs and took away 5(five) nos of mobile handsets which were ordered by customers through online shopping apps, informed Sumit Kumar Jha, Supt. of Police East Siang district in a statement this morning.

The stolen mobile handsets were put on technical surveillance with the assistance of SI N Maharaj of PHQ Itanagar and finally one of the stolen mobile handset was found to be active and in use.

The Investigation Officer Inspr. Abraham Taying along with his team instantly swung into action and recovered the mobile handset on Sunday, 11th September which opened up the story & led to identification & arrest of other accused persons & recovery of the stolen mobile handsets.

The mastermind behind the burglary Son Danggen who hails from Singging Village (Tuting) of Upper Siang District has been arrested & 4 nos. of stolen mobile handsets were recovered & seized. The 5th Mobile handset is in possession of a known co-accused from Assam. The manhunt is on with correspondence & liaisoning from the Assam Police.

Meanwhile, SP Pasighat has lauded the IO and his team for the prompt & swift detection of the case. The SP also appealed to the denizens of Pasighat to be responsible citizens and refrain from buying any stolen articles without proper verification.