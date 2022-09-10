Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Capital police arrested six drug peddlers and recovered 36 grams of suspected heroin kept in soap cases, from their possession.

According to the police, on 21 st July 2022, A case was registered vide Chimpu PS Case No. 36/2022 u/s 21 (A) NDPS Act, on receipt of credible information regarding peddling of drugs at Itanagar holllongi road area.

Accordingly team apprehended four person namely, Suraj kumar singh, Jayant Burman, Kalpa jyoti Bora and Likha Malla were arrested and produced before special judge NDPS Yupia.

During Interrogation accused Lika malla and Suraj Singh revealed that they used to procure drugs from one peddler of Hollongi, Assam.

Accordingly, sources have been engaged to find out his whereabouts. On 03/09/2022, sources revealed that, he was staying at hollongi area.

Accordingly, special team has been constituted under the close supervision of SP City Jimmy Chiram , and Adl SP Thutan Jamba, a police team led by SDPO Itanager Kamdam Sikom, L/Insp Melia Mibang OC PS Chimpu, Insp Ongsa Ronrang, SI Subodh Kr. Singh, HC Vikash, Ct Karnya Ado, Ct Lona, Ct Payeng, Ct Roni and Ct Joyonto along with the Executive Magistrate Aying Perme EAC, conducted raids and made search operation at various places in Assam and Arunachal with Assam police.

After two days of rigorous efforts, two main active suppliers have been arrested in the instant case and recovered 3 packets of soap pouch weighing 36 grams of suspected HEROIN have been seized from their possession.

The SP Capital appeals to the public of Itanagar capital region to come forward and help Capital Police by giving informations about such illegal activities in their areas, so that police team will take strict action against such anti-social elements.

Two Arrested and seized Illigal contraband

Earlier Capital Police Anti Drug Squad led by Dy SP Kengo Dirchi, SI. B .Pertin, Ct Yarik Yordum and Nirjuli Ps team consisted of Inspr Menli Geyi, L/Ct Nabam, Riju, Ct Tana Chakro, Ct Tagri Ramu under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, ASP Capital and SP Capital conducted a raid at Nirjuli village-I at the rented Room of Mofida Begum.

Total of 126 Gms of suspected Heroine with188 nos of empty plastic viles recovered and arrested two person namely Mrs Mofida Begum W/O Aminur Islam , and Asadul Ali S/O Hatem Ali. Both are resident of Assam.

A case vide Nirjuli Ps case number 91/22 u/s 21(b)/27(a)/27/29 NDPS Act registered and taken up for further investigation.

Illigal contrabands seized, sealed packed and searched were conducted in presence of Magistrates Dana Una and Independent witnesses.