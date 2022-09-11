Arunachal- Helicopter search squad for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao reaches Camp-2, foot track found

ITANAGAR- Two helicopters of the army flew again on Sunday to trace the missing mountaineer Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao. The search team managed to reach Camp No-2 and also found the mark of foot track.

As part of the rescue operation of Arunachal Pradesh’s first Mount Everest conqueror Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao, missing for more than two weeks, two helicopters on Sunday flew from the Army camp to search both the missing climbers. One of these search squads consisted of army personnel, while the other consisted of a mountaineer.

The second helicopter reached Camp-2 and searched for the missing climbers for about 40 minutes. The search showed tents of Camp-1 and Camp-2. The walking track between Camp-1 to Camp-2 was also visible.

A walking track was visible from Camp-2 towards the south of 15 to 20 meters. On Sunday, ADC and in-charge of this mission, Rajiv told that the team returned in the evening. He said that despite all this, no human marks were visible.

He told that after searching for a long time there, when the weather started getting bad, both the helicopters returned to the Army Headquarters. He said that they will start the search operation again tomorrow when the weather will clear.

It is noteworthy that on Saturday morning also the army helicopter had flown from the Misamari Army Camp in Assam. But no clue was found. The rescue team had to return early due to dense clouds and lack of visibility.

It is noteworthy that Tapi (37) was on an official mission to climb Mount Kyrisatam (6890 m), one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh. Tapi Mra climbed the world’s highest peak Mount Everest on 21 May 2009.