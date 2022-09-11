ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: environmental awareness program held at RGU 

September 11, 2022
ITANAGAR- An environmental awareness program on the theme, “Plant a tree for the future, contribute to our Environment,” was organized by MA III semester students of the Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), along with the faculty members of the Department, on September 09, 2022.

The program’s main focus was to create awareness among the school students of the Doimukh block regarding the importance of plantations in creating a clean and green environment for our present and future generation. This awareness drive was organized in Govt. Secondary School (RGU Campus ) and Govt. Primary School of Doimukh block.

During the program, M.A. Students have performed skits, organized quiz competitions for the school students, and carried out a tree plantation drive on the school campus to spread the message. Besides colorful placards containing messages about saving the environment were displayed, and various slogans based on the importance of flora and fauna to maintain ecological balance were also pronounced.

Ms. Tage Monju Burman, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, spoke elaborately on the current ecological challenges and suggested solutions for the same. Prof. P.K Acharya, Head Department of Education, and other Program coordinators, Dr. Anamika Yadav and Dr. Anga Padu also addressed the gathering.

