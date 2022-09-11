Arunachal Pradesh: Till now no trace of Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

ITANAGAR- Even after two weeks, there is no clue of the missing mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao, however the army helicopter reaches Camp-1.

On Saturday (September 10) an Army helicopter flew from the Misamari Army Camp in Assam in search of Arunachal Pradesh’s first Mount Everest conqueror Tapi Mra and his aide Niko Dao, missing for more than two weeks. The army helicopter reached Base Camp and Camp-1, but there was no trace of both the missing persons. The rescue team had to return early due to dense clouds and lack of visibility.

Watch Video

Giving information about this, DC East Kameng, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla said that on the opening of the weather this morning, the army rescue team took off from the Misamari Army Camp in Assam. The rescue team members reached Base Camp and Camp-1. During this, the rescue team found a tent and a stock of ration at the base camp. He said that due to dense clouds in Camp-1, the visibility was very low. Because of this the rescue team had to return early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polumatla said that while returning, the helicopter rescue team searched the trekking route and also around it, the route through which the climbers had gone. But on this route also the rescue team could not find any clue. He said if the weather is fine, once again the helicopter will go to find the team.

It is noteworthy that Tapi (37) was on an official mission to climb Mount Kyrisatam (6890 m), one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh. Tapi Mra climbed the world’s highest peak Mount Everest on 21 May 2009.