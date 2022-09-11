Arunachal Pradesh is a land of festivals; Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- While addressing the gathering at the Solung festival celebration here today Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that “Arunachal Pradesh is a land of festivals, our cultures is as diverse as our biodiversity”.

He said, While marching ahead with the era of globalization, we shouldn’t lose our age-old rich culture, tradition, and identity no matter how hard the impediments on the way,”

Mein said 2022-23 has been declared as the ‘year of e-Governance’ by the state government and state government also accords top priority to preservation, promotion and protection of indigenous culture, traditions and heritage.

“In my budget speech too, I have said that ‘our culture is our pride,” said Mein and added that we must be proud of our cultures and adhere to our roots, that is our culture & traditions while accepting the modernity.

He called upon all to shoulder responsibility to protect, preserve and promote the indigenous culture, traditions and heritage.

Mein said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech has mentioned India as an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit.

Mein said the way the world is viewing India is changing and this has been possible only because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The world today looks at India with pride, hope and as a problem solver. The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met, added Mein.

Mein said Prime Minister has listed 5 pledges for developing India by 2047.

He said to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister, the youth should dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for the nation’s development; and also we should come together to work towards the development of the entire humanity.

He also highlighted on the five pledges of Prime Minister for 2047 which are -having developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity and fulfilling our duties.

“Let’s make efforts for ek Arunachal, and Sheresth Arunachal,” said Mein and urged upon the CBOs, youths and students based organisations to join hands for all round development of state.

Among others, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori and Chau Zingnu Namchoom also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated six PMGSY roads connecting: Namsai-Jaipur PWD road to Kasik village(5.60 km), BRO road to Malangkung(3.40 km), Jona IV road to Munglang(3.40 km), Jona I to Jona IV road (7.50 km), PWD road to Makrun village (2.31 km) and Wingko village to Mengkeng Khamti (3 km) at the festival ground.

Later, Mein accompanied by other dignitaries joined the Adi-Ponung dance.

Colourful dances from various cultural troops enthralled the gathering.

Mein was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Mutchu Mithi, Jummum Ete Deori, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC Namsai CR Khampa, SP Namsai DW Thongon, senior members from various CBOs from Namsai.