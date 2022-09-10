Arunachal: TOF of TWS felicitates meritorious student

PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng ) In a bid to create motivation and encouragement to the meritorious students and other achievers in the various fields as a part of human resource development at community or clan level, the Tayeng Officers Forum(TOF) under the banner of Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) organized a Career Counseling and a felicitation program in the auditorium of College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat today.

All the Tayeng officers and officials, retired officers, Tayeng clan from different villages including meritorious students, stupendous achievers in compitative exams of state & National level, Sports, Art & Culture and Social works were attended the program.

The main motto of the program was to felicitate the meritorious students, successful candidates in competitive examination of state & national level, excellence in the fields of Sports, Art & Culture and Social Works.

Kaling Tayeng IAS, Commissioner (Home) Govt.of Arunachal Pradesh, Bompang Tayeng, President TWS, Mijing Tayeng President, TOF and Dew Tayeng, Director, AH&V felicitated the awardees and meritorious achievers.

Mijing Tayeng, President, TOF in his presidential remarks, stated that the real education is gained when you face the challenges in life. What one has received from here in the form of knowledge and skills must be applied in their lives. He said that every individual is blessed with some intelligence and one should make proper use of it.

While addressing the gathering, Kaling Tayeng congratulated the rank holders and advised the young generation to choose the productive time and make the best out of it. He also advised the youths to abstain from the social evils. He wished the achievers all the best for their future.

While Bompang Tayeng President, TWS, Atul Tayeng, Dy. Commissioner, Boleng, Apel Tayeng, Retd. Principal and many seniors officers also spoke on the occasion. Nong Tayeng, Asstt. Professor, Dr Ojing Tayeng and Ayang Tayeng, JE were the resource persons of the career counseling program.

Earlier welcome speech was addressed by Obang Tayeng, General Secretary, TOF and vote of thanks was delivered by Smt Binoimoty Tayeng from TWS WW.