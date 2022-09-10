Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

ITANAGAR- Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Itanagar Capital Police arrested two persons with suspected heroin on 8th September 2022. Arrested persons identified as Rahul Bora (25) and Bomer Rai (27).

According to police sources, on 8th Sep 2022, at around 6 am the alleged peddler-Rahul Bora was intercepted at Niya colony Banderdewa and recovered 78 (seventy eight) vials and 2 (two) packets contraband substance (heroine) from his Scooty. On weighing at the spot a Total of 135.5 grams of suspected heroin seized.

Also Read- Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Accordingly, Rahul Borah hails from Bihpuria, Assam has been arrested and a case has been arrested u/s 21(b) NDPS Act.

In an another incident on the same day at Banderdewa checkgate police has intercepted a person identified and Bomer Rai of Daporijo. On being searched his body, police recovered 1 (one) packet pink colour powder suspected to be contraband substance (heroine) in green colour soap case from his possession and weighing 11.5 grams in total.\

Also Read- Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomer was arrested from Banderdewa check gate and A case U/sec. 21(b) NDPS Act has been registered.

Both arrested persons produced before the executive magistrate-Cum- C.O Banderdewa Mrs Ritu Tawe.