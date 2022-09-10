Arunachal: GTGH could supplement TRIMHS in treating medical patients- Health Minister

ZIRO- The Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH), Ziro could supplement Tomo Riba Institute of Medical Health and Science (TRIMHS) in treating the medical patients owing to excellent medical team of the hospital and favourable soothing climate of Ziro that is equally important for quick recovery and wellness of the ailing patients, said Health &Family Welfare, Women&Child Development and SJETA Minister Alo Libang while inaugurating a new CT Scan Machine at the District Hospital here today.

Emphasizing that the machine would not only benefit the poor and needy patients of the four Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi and Kurung Kumey, the minister said it would also be helpful to other patients and tourists visiting Ziro valley.

Calling the occasion a ‘historic moment’, Libang said that Arunachal Pradesh has adequate qualified and best medical fraternity but only need to upgrade its machines and technology to give optimum service and thereby halt the practice of patients seeking medical treatments outside the state.

Expressing satisfaction over all-round performance of team GTGH after posting of an anesthetist requested to him during his previous visit to the hospital last six months back, the Minister also assured to look into some of the urgent and necessary requirements including posting of a Radiologist, Laparoscopic and Dental-X Ray Machines among others.

Minister Agri, Horti. etc and local legislature Er.Tage Taki said that the journey of GTGH from manual conventional X-Ray machine to state-of-the-art CT Scan Machine during the past six years has been challenging and tumultuous. With additions of automatic X-Ray Machine, Dialysis Unit, well-equipped ICU and CT Scan Machine, GTGH has the potential to be a ‘referral hospital’ now, he said, while adding that in future patients from warm places could travel down to Ziro for treating their ailments due to excellent medical facilities of GTGH and the favorable cold climate of Ziro that augments in healing process and wellness of the patients. He also congratulated the GTGH team for their yeomen services to society calling hospital was the biggest temple of human service.

Making a detailed power-point presentation on various issues of GTGH, Medical Superintendent-cum-Anesthetist Dr. Koj Jarbo informed that the hospital had so far offered 361 free dialysis treatments to poor and needy patients, performed 128 major surgeries during the past six months and come up with five pay cabins on popular demands from patients. Besides early functionalization of the CT Scan Machine and the four bedded ICU, Dr,Jarbo also requested the Health Minister to expedite the completion and functionalization of the new mortuary of GTGH.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, District Medical Officer Dr. Tage Kanno and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Kime Horming also spoke on the occasion. Heads of Departments and Zilla Parishad Members were also present during the occasion.