Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein conferred with Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award

September 12, 2022
NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday was conferred with the Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita International Award by the Mahabodhi Society Bengaluru and it’s sister organisations in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was conferred with the award in recognition of his selfless service, dedication, sacrifice and support to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Buddhist communities in particular on the occasion of birth centenary celebration of Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita here at Mohabodhi Lord Buddha College.

This award is given in memory of the Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, founder president of Mahabodhi Society, one of the prominent Buddhist personalities in modern era, who dedicated his life for the revival of the great enlightening teachings of the Supreme Buddha.

He practised, promoted and propagated the holy teachings of Supreme Buddha for 57 years. This prestigious award is instituted in his memory to recognise, honour and encourage the people of exception who serve the cause of humanity and bring values in the society.

