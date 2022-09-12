Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Mahabodhi Maitri Girls Hostel, Smart Classroom, Auditorium

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated the Mahabodhi Maitri Girls Hostel, newly constructed smart classroom and Mahakashyapa Auditorium at the campus of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College on the occasion of Birth Centenary celebration of Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita. The construction work was executed by PWD Namsai.

Mein said Mahabodhi Organisations founded by Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita aimed to put into practice ‘Compassion in Action’ inspired by the Lord Buddha’s life and teachings followed by so many great personalities. Since beginning Mahabodhi organisations has been engaged in several medical, social and educational activities, he added.

Mein said Namsai is blessed to host the Birth centenary celebration of Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita and to be part of this celebration is a proud privilege and going to be memorable one.

Mein reiterated history cannot be distorted or destroyed and added it is high time we must write our history in our own perspective and give due recognition to many of our tribal heroes of the state who defied the British and the colonial rule and sacrificed their lives while protecting our land and people.

Mein informed that the state government has engaged research scholars from RGU to collect relevant documents from institutions like British museums & libraries, national libraries, national archives, Assam archives to rewrite our history.

He added state government is also making an effort to include the history of Arunachal in the CBSE syllabus and NCERT books, so that the next generation and people from the rest of the nation read about the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made by our forefathers.

Mein lauded the contribution of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College in establishing its own standard in education and for producing toppers in RGU from the district.

He also congratulated the rank holders and urged the young generations to inculcate a sense of competition.

Mein exhorted the students to dream big and aim high in life and work hard by putting 100% effort to excel in life.

He also called upon to younger generations to carry forward the legacy of ancestors.

Mein stated that to fulfil the vision of Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, we have to bring social development along with spiritual development and bring holistic education development with health service development.

He said nothing can be done instantly and for everything there has to be a roadmap or master plan for development.

He said the growing drug addiction amongst the youth is a matter of serious concern for the society and to curb this menace, the Mahabodhi society under their health care program should have a future plan for opening a de-addiction or a rehabilitation centre in the Namsai district.

He also called upon the senior members of Tai Khamti and students organisations to give a thought on having a broader discussion in a bigger platform on the need to protect and preserve the Tai Khamti rich culture, script, language and maintaining the Buddhist temple for the betterment of the society.

He also called to take pride of culture and urged upon all to shoulder responsibility for its preservation, promotion and protection.

Mein showered heaps of praise for the cultural performance presented by the students of Mahabodhi school Tawang & Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College Namsai displaying unity in diversity of India and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the memorandum submitted by the Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala Arunachal Pradesh, Mein assured to look at the matter and take necessary steps.

He also announced to donate a monk hostel in remembrance of his parents to the Mahabodhi Society at Namsai.

Among others, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Chairman Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala Venerable Bhikkhu Panyarakhita, General Secretary Mahabodhi Society Bengaluru Venerable Bhikkhu Ananda, President Mahabodhi organisations Venerable Kassapa Bhanteji and Principal Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College Kiron Borah also spoke.

Earlier, Mein accompanied by MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori unveiled the land donors stone where the names of people who donated the land to Mahabodhi Society were mentioned.