Arunachal: Two raft of illegal timber logs intercepted in between Seram Forest Beat and Borguli Wildlife Range

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ): Cracking on the illegal timber business prevalent in the region, the Borguli Wildlife Range staffs of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary along with staffs of Mebo Forest Range (territorial) damaged two rafts of illegal logs being transported via River Siang in between Borguli Wildlife Range and Seram Forest Beat office today afternoon at around 1.30 PM.

As per staff of Borguli Wildlife Range, a total of 109 logs were being ferried via Siang river in two rafts being pulled by a Fighter Boat for faster and quicker transportation. As quoted by Wildlife staffs Apuram Sisam and Geyang Tayeng, some people were seen carrying the timber logs in raft via the Siang River when they were crossing the river toward Borguli Wildlife Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary today afternoon at around 1.30 PM.

“As and when we saw the illegal timber logs, we informed Oson Tayeng, Range Forest Officer, Mebo RF and Naning Perme, Range Forest Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range. As per the direction of RFOs we cut and damaged the raft of logs but the boat which was pulling the raft fled off sensing the seizure of the boat”, informed Sisam and Tayeng.

However, the wildlife staffs informed while filing this report that they are getting warning and threat calls from the illegal timber smugglers. “The timber logs owners are saying that they had fixed up with the officials’ concern which means paying money/bribe to some of the forest officials”, added the wildlife staff.

When contacted, Naning Perme, RFO Borguli Wildlife Range said that the illegal logs were coming from the territorial area but were being ferried via Siang river. “However we will not tolerate any illegalities in the area”, informed Perme. While Oson Tayeng, RFO Mebo RF when asked informed that the seized logs were damaged by wildlife staff on his direction. “I have directed all my Seram Beat staff to follow up with the illegal timber incident and to take drastic action against the timber smugglers”, said Tayeng.