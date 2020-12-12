Arunachal: 3 case registered in connection with Vijayanagar Violence -DGP

Itanagar: DGP RP Upadhyaya today said that three separate cases in connection with Vijayanagar Violence have been registered at Vijaynagar Police Station under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code .

He, however, said that no arrest has been made yet but the police are on the job. “Arrest to karna hi padega (we will definitely make arrest)”, the top cop said, adding that action will be taken as per the provisions of law.

Armed with daos (machetes), lathis (batons), a 400-strong mob reportedly led by the All Yobin Students’ Union went on rampage and burnt down the Vijaynagar EAC office, the Post Office and the SB office. They also ransacked the Vijayanagar Police Station and partially damaged the civil helipad over there before proceeding to Gandhigram on Friday a PHQ release said.

Asked about the ground situation, the DGP said, “The situation in Vijaynagar is tense, but under control.” He also informed that today, additional police personnel have been rushed to Vijaynagar in two helicopter sorties.

“Atleast 100 people from civil and police administration led by IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa and DIGP (Tirap-Changlang-Longding) Kime Kaming are camping at the violence-hit Vijaynagar and they will stay put there until normalcy returns,” Upadhyaya informed, while adding that DC, Changlang will also join them.

State Home Minister Bamang Felix while reacting to the Vijaynagar incident last night expressed deep anguish over destruction of public properties and stated that in a civilized society, such anti-social acts will not be tolerated and strong action will be taken against those found responsible for it.

“We accepted the demand of the Yobin students union and accordingly, the Panchayat election (at Vijaynagar) was postponed. Whatever happened is unfortunate and violence has no place in a civilized society,” the Home Minister added.

