Arunachal: Pema Khandu calls on Union Ministers, discuss state issues

NEW DELHI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu who is on an official visit to national capital New Delhi today called on several Union Ministers, and discussed state’s verious issues.

In his meeting with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Khandu briefed about the health scenario of the state and thanked him for providing adequate vaccine for Arunachal Pradesh. He said that vaccination drive in the state is being carried out in war footing.

During the deliberation, the Chief Minister sought support from the ministry on upgradation of health infrastructure in the state. He also requested for increasing the PG quota for the state. The Union Minister assured all possible support to the State.

In his next meeting with the Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM apprised the minister on the priority being endorsed to the education sector in the state. He sought support from the ministry on infrastructure and manpower.

Khandu later called on Union Rural development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and placed state related issues. He apprised about the huge potential the state has and urged the ministry to support encash the potentials. The CM also requested the minister to consider development of border villages inorder to stop migration of the villagers to urban areas. The union minister assured all possible help.

Chief Minister late in the evening called on Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav and apprised him on various forest related issue of the state. The minister assured all support to the state.

CM was accompanied by DyCM Chowna Mein, Minister Forest and sports Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Planning Commissioner Prashant Lokhande during the call on.