Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina’s victory celebrated at his native village in Assam

GOLAGHAT- India’s Lovlina Borgohain may have lost in the boxing semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics, but she will return home to Assam with a bronze – the first Olympics medal won by a sportsperson from this state in the northeast. Villagers lighting lamps at a temple on her success and victory.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Lovlina Borgohain for winning the Bronze Medal in Boxing at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister also said that her tenacity and determination are admirable.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours.

Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Lovlina Borgohain for her outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics and said her name will be etched in golden letters in the history of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Congratulations to Assam’s daughter @LovlinaBorgohai for bringing home the bronze medal in #Olympics boxing. Your name will be etched in golden letters in the history of Assam. The entire nation is proud of your phenomenal achievement.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2021

The ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly was adjourned for thirty minutes on Wednesday during the semi-final match of boxer Lovlina Borgohain at the Tokyo Olympics.

Special arrangements were made inside the Assam Assembly premises to watch the semi-final match of the Assamese pugilist.

On July 30, Lovlina Borgohain won her quarter-finals match in the welterweight category of women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei with a final score of 4-1. She is only the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a boxing medal for India at the Olympics.