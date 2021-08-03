Arunachal: YMCR assures support to clean Kameng, Kuchi & Macha rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPPA- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) led by its chairman S D Loda on Monday participated in the district level meeting held at Kameng Hall Seppa, under the chairmanship of DC East Kameng-cum-Chairman DUDA to discuss issues related to solid waste management, individual household latrines, and implementation of civic & service charges in seppa town.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda in his speech expressed deep concern over the pollution of Kameng river and its tributaries, mostly by dumping garbage directly into the river.

He urged the DC to act seriously against the river polluters specially those residing nearby the river catchment area, identify pollution sources and expedite the construction of solid waste treatment plant.

To combat the excessive pollution in rivers across seppa town, he suggested that drainage nets should be used in all colony exit nallah points so that the carrier nallah waters are clean before reaching the rivers; ban single use plastic sale in the district; install dustbins with segregation facility in all the colonies; organize cleanest colony competition to motivate the common public and to direct the Pepsico distributors to facilitate take back policy of the bottles for recycling.

He also said that the agriculture department has to initiate mass awareness on turning household organic waste into compost/fertilizer for crops so that biodegradable wastes are treated at home itself.

Urging the DA to prepare action plan for cleaning Kameng River at Nungtey Anung point, Kuchi and macha river along with WRD, PHE, DUDA and all user agencies, Loda said the YMCR would support 40 number of volunteers for the clean drive provided the weather is favourable and logistic arranged by the DA.

Among others, ADC Seppa, DUDA officials, Colony chairpersons, representatives of EKCCI, KRRC and other stakeholders attended the meeting.