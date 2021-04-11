Arunachal: Health care hospital Pasighat conducts free health camp  

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A free health camp was organized by Health Care Hospital Pasighat today which is located at Sawmill area near NRL Petrol Pump wherein total of 156 patients from surrounding areas of Sawmill, 2 Mile, other places of Pasighat including from villages like Bodak, Rani etc.

Medicines were given to patients free of cost including checking and screening of blood pressure, pulse, SPO2, HbAIC, blood sugar, Hepatitis B and thermal scanning, while Ultrasonography were done on subsidized rate, informed Health care hospital Pasighat, CMD, Dr. Kaling Megu, MS (Surgery).

Other doctors treating the patient on the day were Dr. Tumnyak Ete, MD, Dr. James Modi, Gynecologist, (on visit) and Dr Gagam Dai, Pediatrician (on visit).

Health Care Hospital is a newly established private hospital in Pasighat. It is established with the motive to improve the health care delivery system in the state as well as the neighbouring state of Assam.

It will provide diagnosis facilities including digital X Ray, ultrasound and 92 slice CT scan which will function 24X7. This Hospital will be equipped with state of the art medical equipment and facilities, informed Ojing Megu from the hospital.

The motto of the Hospital is to reduce the dependence of the people for better healthcare facilities offered outside the state, particularly for the low income families who find it difficult and impracticable to get better treatment outside due to financial constraints.

The hospital will provide diagnostic facilities at par with other advanced hospitals which will help mitigate the people from expenditures on transportation, fooding and accommodations etc while travelling to other hospitals outside the town and the state, added Megu.