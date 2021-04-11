Arunachal: Rainstorm left trail of destruction at 12 NDRF camp at Hollongi

DOIMUKH- Rainstorm with heavy thunderstorm on Saturday night left a trail of destruction at New location of 12 NDRF at Hollongi. The storm lasted for 60 minutes and damaged universal 17 Nos of tent and 06 Nos of Silpulin , broken Base Plate 14 Nos and 04-way joint-06 Nos completely and uprooting many trees.

By this heavy rainstorm all personnel inside the tent remain save and transform to other place.

Meanwhile, Fairly widespread rain or snow accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to prevail over the Himalayan region for the next few days as moisture-laden southeasterly winds flow into Northeast India.

On Sunday, rainfall accumulation in excess of 50 mm is likely in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh in 24 hours.