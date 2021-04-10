Arunachal: Indian Army Douses Raging Forest Fire in Anjaw

ANJAW- The soldiers of Dao Division of Spear Corps located in vicinity of the Bada Kandun Village of Anjaw district were alerted about the forest fire by the villagers at 1530 hours on 07 April 2021.

On reaching the spot they found a raging forest fire which was threateningly close to the village of Bada Kandun and which, if not checked, would have burnt down the entire village within no time.

The troops, with disregard for personal safety, battled the fire for more than 12 hours. Their perseverance resulted in the dousing of the fire at 0430 hours the next day.

The relieved villagers thanked the soldiers profusely for their timely assistance without which, they would have lost all.