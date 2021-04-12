Arunachal: Teachers should create awareness on Mid Day Meal program among the students- Likha Kara

YACHULI- ( By Citizen Reporter Pill Tayam )- During a surprise visit to Govt schools at Yachuli, Lower Subansiri District Mid Day Meal ( MDM ) Coordinator Likha Kara urged the teachers to create awareness among the students on MDM programs.

Likha Kara made a surprise visit to Govt. Sec. School Yachuli at Ziro-II in 16th Yachuli Assembly Constituency on Monday and interacted with the teacher In-charges and students.

He also stated that “Teachers and parents should play crucial role for instilling confidence among the students for achieving goals and added government schools are not inferior to private schools in maintaining educational standards and inspite dilapidated infrastructure” he added.

The Coordinator further mentioned that the State government has allocated more funds in the budget for education sector like the theme”Year of Education”.

He also inspected MDM Kitchen Sheds along with BRC Coordinator, Chukhu Epa and CRCCS of the concern block regarding proper implementation of MDM in the school.

MDM Coordinator alongwith with Block Resource Coordinator (BRC), Clusters Resources Coordinator (CRCCS), teachings staffs including Head master JK. Abo ate meals along with students and asked them about food being served to them under the mid-day meal guidelines scheme.