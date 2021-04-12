Arunachal: Army Provides Stationeries to School in Tawang

TAWANG- Indian army is committed to strengthening the citizen soldier bond in addition of being defender of the Nation. Towards this end, Tawang Brigade under the aegis of Ball of Fire Division engaged with the young minds of Manjushree Vidyapith, Tawang.

The School is an abode to children of society who are deprived of parental care. Indian Army facilitated children by providing school bags and stationery items. The goodwill gesture was extended to 64 students of the primary section.

The opportunity also provided a platform for interaction between the children and men in uniform. It was aimed at enthusing core values in the budding minds. “Indian Army has always been forthcoming and unconditional in their support to the school”, said the Principal.

These small steps of nation building will go a long way in ensuring the educational needs of the children.