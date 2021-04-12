Arunachal: Immediate relief has been provided to Wakka fire victims

LONGDING- ( By Nyatum Doke )- Immediate relief amounting to a total of Rs 3800/ has been disbursed to Wakka fire victims on Monday, informed Bani Lego, DC , Longding.

It is to inform you th It is to inform you that fire accident broke out in Power colony at Wakka, headquarter of Wakka subdivision under Longdlng districtat about 6:12 pm on 11th April 2021 wherein five (5)residential houses including one government quarterand three Shops were burnt to ashes and another four(4) houses partially damaged.

As per the report of Circle Officer concerned of Wakka Circle, the fire started from the house of one Manoj Rai,a shopkeeper due to electric short circuit.

The fire was finally doused off with help from the Assam Riflesregiment stationed at Wakka at about 8:30 pm. No death is reported. However,casualty in form of injury is reported and theinjured were given due medical care and they are all instable condition as of now.

The names of Individuals who were Injured duringthe fire accident are: Tolong Pansa -30 years (20% burn injury), Khamching Gangsa·26 years,Lemgang Gangsa- 30 years, Samseng Gangsa – 20 years,Miss Pomya Pangsa -16 years andMrs Mita Paul,wife of Sajal Paul.

The names of family head to whom immediaterelief amounting to Rs 3800/ have been paid are: Monoj Rai, Sajal Paul, Sukomol Paul, Mandan Kolong and Nobojit Das.