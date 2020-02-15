 Arunachal: Forest man Jadav Payeng participates in plantation drive along Siang river at Borguli

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

Padma Shri Jadav Payeng from Assam, popularly known as Forest man participated as a chief guest in a major plantation driver and planted a tree sapling along Siang river at Borguli Village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District.

Attending in a daylong Siang flood protection & plantation awareness program held at Borguli Village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District today, Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, Forest Man of India from Jorhat, Assam and

Indi Glow, much revered member of the Bugun indigenous group known for his conservation-and community-friendly eco-tourism business at Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in West Kameng District also participated the programme as Guest of Honour.

both of them planted tree saplings along the bank of River Siang and urged the flood affected people to plant more trees to regulate and stop soil erosion.

While participating in the plantation programme Payeng and Glow said that the concerted and noble efforts are required to save environment to save ourselves from natural disasters like floods as forest and wildlife are very important for regulation of environment which in turn have direct and indirect impact on human beings.

The event started with a plantation program. About 100 trees (Holok & Quercus) were planted by dignitaries, officials and village elders including by Payeng and Glow. The plantation was followed by the main awareness program wherein plays, songs and talks were presented.

Emotional songs on conservation were presented by Lomyuk Lego and his team from Borguli village and children of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kiyit village.

Plays on conservation were also presented by NSS Unit of JN College Pasighat and students of KP Vivekananda Memorial School Pasighat.

Talks on conservation and plantation were given by intellectuals, dignitaries, village leaders including President of SEEANG, Yemling Tayeng, retired Director Elementary Education, Bodong Yirang, President of AYANG Smt Aini Taki Taloh, President, Adi Agom Kebang, Kaling Borang.

The much needed plantation programme was being organized by an organizing committee of Borguli village headed by Gaon Burah, Nogen Yirang under the aegis of Siang Eco-system Environment Protection and Nurtured Group (SEEANG) which is intensively working for flood protection works along Lower Mebo flood affected villages since couple of years ago.

“The programme is aimed to create more public awareness on the need of massive plantation along the bank of Siang River as a shield or protection from flooding Siang river”, informed SEEANG President, Yemling Tayeng and Secretary General, Group Captain retired Mohonto Pangging.

Amidst the gathering of many Gaon Buras and public of the area, Indi Glow narrated the story of successful conservation model implemented by him in Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary of West Kameng District. He narrated his experiences of transformation of local villagers of the area from Hunters to conservationists. He announced full support for the flood protection works for SEEANG and affected villages of Mebo area.

While Padma Shri Jadav Payeng also narrated his story of transformation from humble origins to be named the Forest Man of India. He recalled his experience of transforming a barren sandbar in and around famous Majuri areas at Assam to a lush green forest area of about 550 hectares in kokilamukh, Jorhat by plantation.

He narrated how Deers, Tigers, Rhinos and Elephants now live in the reserve forest. He advised and urged the villagers to plant trees and save the planet. He also announced his support for the flood protection works by SEEANG and affected villages of Mebo area.

Meanwhile Payeng also suggested for formation of a Siang Board to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh at the lines of Brahmaputra Board in Assam to look into the flood and other issues arising out of Siang river.