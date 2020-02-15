Itanagar: One drug peddler with drugs arrested by capital police

Itanagar

Itanagar Capital police arrested One alleged drug peddler & Recovered Various Types of Drugs, Syrings, cash etc, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital.

According to SP, The PCR 4 on 14th Feb at around 09:40 pm received a telephonic information of a brawl at Panna Guest House,Ganga Daily Market. Accordingly, a Capital Police team rushed to the said location and found one Nabam Tabing in room no-11 in suspicious condition. Body and room search was made and various contraband substances were recovered from the possession of Mr Nabam Tabing who is a habitual drugs peddler.

The recovered items are 5.67 gms brown powder, Suspected sale proceeds of Rs 49000 in cash, 117 empty plastic vials, 4 nos used syringes and Nitrosun 10 mg -39 tablets

Accordingly a case has been registered vide- ITA/ PS C/No46/2020 U/S- 21(b) NDPS act and case is under investigation, informed capital SP.