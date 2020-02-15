4 children burnt alive as school van catches fire in Punjab

Longowal ( Punjab )

In a tragic incident, Four children were burnt alive as their school van caught fire at Longowal in Sangrur district of Punjab on Saturday. The other eight students were rescued by locals who were working at a nearby field and rushed to the site after they noticed the blaze in the car.

The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, report said, adding 12 children were in the van at the time of mishap.

While eight children were taken out safely by people working in nearby fields, four, including a girl three-year-old girl, were charred to death, officials added.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

He said in a tweet: “Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost 4 children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. DC & SSP Sangrur are on the spot & I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished”.