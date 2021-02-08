Arunachal- CM assures ATDSU for fast-tracking of hydropower development in Tawang 

TAWANG- Members of All Tawang District Students Union (ATDSU) called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

During the call on the students union appealed the CM on giving renewed push to the development of hydropower in the district.

The union informed that many of the power projects allotted to private developers have failed to take off and urged the state government to intervene.

The union said that the district is facing acute power crisis and the public including the student community is worst affected by it.

The union said the rivers are asset and its use in generating electricity will provide great relief to the people.

Giving a patient hearing to the grievances by the students union, the CM assured to take up development of hydropower in the district once again.