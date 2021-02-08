Arunachal Governor meets MoS Sports

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at New Delhi on 8th February 2021. They discussed about the promotion of sports and games activities in the State.

The Governor, while stating that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh have huge potential in games and sports asked the Union Minister for more infrastructures for sporting events in the State.

He suggested for visit of a ‘Central Sports Promotion Team’ to each district for promoting selected popular games and sports.

The Governor said that with more facilities for sports and games activities, the State will be able gear itself up for National Games and Sports in Arunachal Pradesh.

He underscored that women sports must receive special attention of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and women must be provided a platform for sports which will give an exposure to the future sports girls from the State.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for declaring the Sange Laden Sports Academy as Khelo India State level Centre of Excellence and Golden Jubilee Higher Secondary School, Pasighat and State Sports Academy, Miao as District level Khelo India Centres of Excellence for various disciplines in the State.

The Governor raised the issue of the poor performance standards in the State with the Union Minister of State.