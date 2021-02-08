Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends MIPA’s foundation day celebration

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday attended the first foundation day celebration of the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) in presence of Advisor to RWD Minister Jambey Tashi, MLA cum State BJP Vice President Ojing Tasing, DoKAA Chairperson Jambey Wangdi and State Organizing Secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra.

MIPA is a pilot project which was launched by the Department of Karmik & Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA) (Chos-rig) in 2018. The first batch of twenty youths was given training by Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts for thirteen months which included playing traditional musical instruments, etc. Every year, a new batch is selected based on screening as per their field of proficiency and interest.

Khandu appreciated the hard work put in by the students under the guidance of chairman DoKAA and said participation of MIPA in almost all functions related to Monpa culture has become the hallmark of such functions.

“You have become true torch-bearers of Monpa art and culture. Through you our rich cultural heritage will survive and prosper,” he said.

He stressed on importance of preservation and promotion of Nalanda tradition that is being practiced in the Himalayan belt.

The Chief Minister called upon the locals to speak in own dialects so that the practice is passed down through generations. He said age-old traditional practices like in farming are based on scientific temperament of the ancestors, which are time tested.

“We need to practice and promote our traditional way of farming, which is organic as well as environment friendly,” he pointed.

Informing that the state government will be laying the foundation stone of Maj Bob Khathing Memorial at Tawang on February 14, Khandu sought cooperation and participation of all.

Meanwhile, Khandu conveyed his wishes for Lossar festival that begins next week.