Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates iHMIS at dist Hospital Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated Sick New Born Care Unit and also launched integrated Hospital Management Information System ( iHMIS ) under E-Swasthya Arunachal and also inaugurated Telemedicine hub at District Hospital, Namsai in presence of MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori and Deputy Commissioner, C R Kampa.

Deputy Chief Minister said that State Govt intends to provide modern and best healthcare facilities to the citizens of the State so that they need not go to Assam for health check-ups and spend huge amount for a minor check-up. He said that the TRIHMS in Naharlagun and RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar is providing best health care facilities to the people of the State. He opined that such health care facilities also need to be developed in the eastern region too so that they need not go outside of the State for minor check-up and treatments.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Namsai to prepare a master plan for an exclusive Hospital Colony and to shift all other structures from the hospital colony. He also said to look into the accomodation of the doctors (specialists or super specialists) posted in the district.

It was informed that the Sick New Born Care Unit will cater to the intensive care of new born baby. It will help to reduce infant mortality rate.

Under E-Swasthya Arunachal, iHMIS Integrated Health Management Information System was also rolled out today along with rest of the State.

iHMIS is a significant step toward adopting technology to improve the healthcare system. HMIS incorporates an integrated computerized clinical information system for improved hospital administration and patient healthcare. It also provides an accurate, electronically stored medical record of the Patient. It can improve the overall system’s efficiency through automation and generates necessary reports for managing operations, performance, quality, planning, decision-making, and reporting.

Implementing Agency B4B Solutions CEO Mr. Suresh Singh informed that with the inauguration of Telehub, the Patient would be able to have teleconsultation with Specialty Doctors not available at Namsai and connect with doctors at TRIHMS Itanagar or AIIMS. Using Health ATM Kiosk, patients can get 40 plus health parameters in less than 7 minutes.

The online registration process of HMIS was also inaugurated in the District Hospital.

DCM also inspected the under construction building of District Hospital, Namsai and also visited & interacted with the inmates of drug de-addiction centre run by Chongkham Women Welfare Society at Chongkham.