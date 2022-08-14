Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates iHMIS at dist Hospital Namsai

iHMIS is a significant step toward adopting technology to improve the healthcare system.

August 14, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Chowna Mein inaugurated Sick New Born Care Unit, integrated Hospital Management Information System ( iHMIS ) at District Hospital, Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated Sick New Born Care Unit and also launched integrated Hospital Management Information System ( iHMIS ) under E-Swasthya Arunachal and also inaugurated Telemedicine hub at District Hospital, Namsai in presence of MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori and Deputy Commissioner, C R Kampa.

Deputy Chief Minister said that State Govt intends to provide modern and  best healthcare facilities to the citizens of the State so that they need not go to Assam for health check-ups and spend huge amount for a minor check-up. He said that the TRIHMS in Naharlagun and RK Mission Hospital in Itanagar is providing best health care facilities to the people of the State. He opined that such health care facilities also need to be developed in the eastern region too so that they need not go outside of the State for minor check-up and treatments.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Namsai to prepare a master plan for an exclusive Hospital Colony and to shift all other structures from the hospital colony. He also said to look into the accomodation of the doctors (specialists or super specialists) posted in the district.

It was informed that the Sick New Born Care Unit will cater to the intensive care of new born baby. It will help to reduce infant mortality rate.

Related Articles

Under E-Swasthya Arunachal, iHMIS Integrated Health Management Information System was also rolled out today along with rest of the State.

iHMIS is a significant step toward adopting technology to improve the healthcare system. HMIS incorporates an integrated computerized clinical information system for improved hospital administration and patient healthcare. It also provides an accurate, electronically stored medical record of the Patient. It can improve the overall system’s efficiency through automation and generates necessary reports for managing operations, performance, quality, planning, decision-making, and reporting.

Implementing Agency B4B Solutions CEO Mr. Suresh Singh informed that with the inauguration of Telehub, the Patient would be able to have teleconsultation with Specialty Doctors not available at Namsai and connect with doctors at TRIHMS Itanagar or AIIMS. Using Health ATM Kiosk, patients can get 40 plus health parameters in less than 7 minutes.

The online registration process of HMIS was also inaugurated in the District Hospital.

DCM also inspected the under construction building of District Hospital, Namsai and also visited & interacted with the inmates of drug de-addiction centre run by Chongkham Women Welfare Society at Chongkham.

Tags
August 14, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ninong Ering launches Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Arunachal: Ninong Ering launches Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

Arunachal: Heavy rains havoc in Itanagar, Naharlagun

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness program on ‘Cyber crime’ held at Basar

Arunachal: Awareness program on ‘Cyber crime’ held at Basar

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Khirmu in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Khirmu in Tawang

August 8, 2022
Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow assures to allot funds for a Community hall, hanging bridge in Sessa

Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow assures to allot funds for a Community hall, hanging bridge in Sessa

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chakma, Hajong Demonstrated against denial on RPC

Arunachal: Chakma, Hajong Demonstrated against denial on RPC

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: Prominent academician of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Tamo Mibang passes away

Arunachal: Prominent academician of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast Tamo Mibang passes away

August 6, 2022
Arunachal: NEC Secretary, K. Moses Chalai visits Namsai

Arunachal: NEC Secretary, K. Moses Chalai visits Namsai

August 5, 2022
Arunachal: Kanggong Taku inaugurates public library at Geku

Arunachal: Kanggong Taku inaugurates public library at Geku

August 5, 2022
Arunachal: Drug Addiction to be more Dangerous than Insurgency- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Drug Addiction to be more Dangerous than Insurgency- Pema Khandu

August 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button