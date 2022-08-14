Arunachal: Silver Jubilee Celebration of IBC, Ziro is underway

ZIRO- The second week of intra-Church competition which included Arts and Culture competition was organised today to mark the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Immanuel Baptist Church, Ziro. The members of the church are divided into two groups; Moses group led by Tamo Yapa and Joshua group led by Leegang Tamang.

The highlights of competition on second week were essay writing, poetry competition, declamation/cosplay, debate, extempore speech, drawing and painting competition of Sunday school students to old age members, reported the Organising Chairman Rev Tallo Apa.

The first week of competition included spoon race, sweet race, sack race for children, futsal and tug of war for the grownups and senior members under Games & Sports competition, informed Michi Opo, General Secretary of the church.

The Church land was donated by a philanthropist Dusu Tadu in the year 1996 and the Church was established in 1997, we are celebrating the 25 years of our establishment; added Nending Ommo, the Organising Secretary. The d-day of the celebrations are 10 and 11 September, he added.

Earlier Dr. Bamin Tada, former Health Adviser to Government of India for North East Council and Hibu Dante, Sub Divisional Horticulture Officer, Ziro graced the first phase of Games & Sports competition as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.