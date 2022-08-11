Arunachal

Aunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates new School Complex of Abotani Vidya Niketan at Ziro

August 11, 2022
ZIRO- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated a new School Complex of Abotani Vidya Niketan at Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri Dist today along with Minister Education, Taba Tedir , Minister Agriculture & allied, Tage Taki,  Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak in presence of National Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati, Gobind Chandra Mohanta and others.

In his address to the public, Mein said that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had a vision to see India developed into a Vishwa Guru during the Amrit Kaal Period from 75 years of India’s Independence to completion of 100 years of India’s Independence in 2047. He said that to realize this vision of Prime Minister everyone must do their bit and appealed to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to work hard sincerely in order to contribute towards it.

He lauded the efforts of Arunachal Vikash Shiksha Samiti, the State chapter of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan for their dedicated service to the people of the State in bringing education to remote and untouched districts. He also lauded them for their endeavours to imbibe Bharatiya Sanskar and social values to the children with special emphasis on preservation and protection of local cultures and heritage.

He further said that preservation and protection of indigenous cultures & heritage is a global movement citing that the local cultures & traditions across the globe have been affected due to globalization & modernization.

While giving assurance to the three-points memorandum submitted for the school furniture, bus for day schoolers and land development of the School complex, DCM further stated to support such social organizations for the human resource development of the State.

On the occasion, Minister Education, Taba Tedir , Minister Agriculture & allied, Tage Taki,  Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak and National Organizing Secretary, Vidya Bharati, Gobind Chandra Mahanta also spoke,

The school will run by the dedicated social organisation, Arunachal Vikas Shiksha Samiti, the state chapter of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan and will impart education based on Bharatiya culture & values. It will emphasis on integrated all-round development of the personality of Child with developments of five human aspects Physical, Yog, Sanskrit, Sangeet & Naitik-Adhyatmik with special emphasis on preservation and promotion of the indigenous faith & culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

DCM also launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Abhiyan on the occasion.  Earlier, he visited the Arunachal Vikas Parishad Office at Ziro.

August 11, 2022
