Arunachal: DRDA Koloriang inaugurated “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov” week 

KOLORIANG- In order to commemorate the 75th Years of India’s Independence Day, the department of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Koloriang inaugurated the “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov” week with plantation and social service drive at DRDA office premises Koloriang, Kurung Kumey District.

Nighee Bengia, Deputy Commissioner Kurung Kumey District while attending the simple function at DRDA office premises appreciated all the DRDA staff lead by Project Director Ejum Angu, APCS for organizing Amrit Mahotsav week with special attention to “Har Ghar Tiranga”.

While speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner inform that this year is glorious year for people of Arunachal Pradesh as we have attained 50th Years of Statehood and 75th Years of India’s Independence, let us feel pride of being Indian and being Arunachalee and encourage each and every household to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga.

Deputy Commissioner distributes the National Flag for all the DRDA staff and highlights the Do’s and Don’ts of flag code and ask every staff to keep the dignity of flag before during and after Har Ghar Tiranga.