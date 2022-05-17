Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit

MEDO- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein launched Integrated Tribal Development Project in Lohit District under Tribal Development Fund today.

While addressing the beneficiaries, Mein said to adopt ways to make project sustainable in order to achieve the objective of self-reliance as envisaged under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal. He urged the beneficiaries to adopt professionalism and make it a model project by implementing it successfully.

He further said to uphold dignity of labour and to work with determination until one achieve the desires result. He further said to emphasise more on cluster farming and contact farming with buy back policy.

General Manager NABARD Regional Office, Itanagar, Partho Saha while highlighting the objectives of the project informed that the project envisages Orchard based livelihood to the farmers through Horticulture plantation and maintenance, soil and moisture conservation, water resource development, Training and capacity building of farmers, Women Development, Health and sanitation etc.

Tezu MLA Karikho Kri said to use the latest scientific method for successful implementation of the project and urged the implementing agency to provide good quality fish seeds.

The project is supported by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by Kalong-Kapili. It will benefit 200 families from Wakro, Sunpura & Tezu blocks of Lohit District. Each beneficiary will be provided 1000 fish seeds, 100 arecanut, 50 Banana and 20 Assam lemon saplings.

On the occasion, DC Tezu, Marge Sora, DAO Tezu, Nyokliam Sumnyan, NABARD District Development Manager, Nitya Mili and Director Kalong-Kapili, Jyotish Talukdar also spoke.

DCM also distributed fish seeds, arecanut and Assam Lemon saplings to the beneficiaries on the occasion.