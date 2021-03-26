Arunachal: Chowna Mein commissioned the Manna Tea Factory project

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday commissioned the Manna Tea Factory project under the banner of Lohit Valley Agro Horti Industrial Cooperative Society Limited at Pathargaon.

Mein lauded the achievement of double line tea factory having highest brand of plant and machineries available in the country. The factory has processing capacity of 50 lakhs kg to 60 lakhs kg of green tea leaf per annum.

Mein appreciated the dedication and sincerity of the members and highlighted availability of different benefits of the new industrial policy of the state government and subsidizing the cost of electrical and electrification in small and medium scale industries within a limit of Rs. 75 lakhs to Rs 2 crores.

Mein informed that for promotion of tea industry, and for plantation of tea, a provision of Rs 10 crores is provided in the state budget for the year 2021-22.

Mein impressed upon the youth to go for self employment by taking up the venture of small tea growers being a labour intensive and eco-friendly activities either by forming cooperative societies or as an individual entrepreneurships while making use of benefits of vast land and the state govt initiatives.

He also lauded the initiatives of the department of cooperation for socio-economic development of the people by facilitating financial assistance to the cooperative societies from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, govt of India.

Mein also drew the attention of tea factory owners/management to form an association to place their genuine demand for ease of doing business in the state and said that the tea factories of Assam is running on gas while tea factories of Arunachal Pradesh is running mainly on hsd/coal, as a result there is a substantial difference in costing of processed tea in between two states.

He added that the association of the tea factory of the Namsai district should sit together and identify their genuine problem and suggest remedial measures to the govt. for subsidizing the cost of hsd/coal etc. as most of the time electricity is not available to run the factory in our state.

Mein cautioned the youth about the addiction of drugs and urged upon them to dedicate themselves in hardworks to prove their worth of employability in the upcoming industries. The Namsai district is becoming a lucrative destination of industrial hub of Arunachal Pradesh because of its better connectivity and promising power backup (electricity generation and supply system).

It is the obligation of every individual to contribute towards creating congenial environment for attracting investment for rapid industrialization of the Namsai district with gifted resources like water, sand, vast tract of land and it’s connectivity by good road, railway and air.

He also highlighted about the state govt policy on “ease of doing business” for attracting external investment for setting up industries which will generate huge employment and will open up ancillary entrepreneurship so that there will be no dearth of employment for hardworking and dedicated youth.

Mein also inspected the factory and extended his best wishes to the people of Namsai district.

He said the commissioning of the factory is a welcome development for the district as this will hugely benefit the small tea growers and ensure sustained income for them.