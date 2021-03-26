Arunachal: Pema Khandu Visits Namdapha National Park

MIO- On day-2 of his tour to eastern parts of the state, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reached Miao in Changlang district and took review of the famous Namdapha National Park here on Thursday.

The park authorities briefed Khandu about the significance of the Namdapha National Park, which is home to four big cat species – tiger, common leopard and clouded leopard. It is also home to the Holoong tree, the state tree of Arunachal Pradesh.

They also apprised the chief minister of encroachment inside the park, which is around 30 sq kms of the core area. The issue was also echoed by local legislator and cabinet minister Kamlung Mossang. An urgent request was made by them for protection of the national park.

Nampdapha National Park is not only an important park of the state but the nation due to its biodiversity and presence of four big cats in an area of about 1985 sq Km.

Khandu admitted that human encroachment of the park is a big concern and assured to take immediate action for removal of encroachment in the core area of the park. He also assured that the state government will provide full support in upkeep and protection of the park.

In the last leg of this tour, Khandu will be travelling by road to Vijaynagar becoming the first chief minister of the state to do so.

It may be mentioned that Khandu has announced to connect Vijayanagar by a motorable road by end of March 31, 2022 along with Tali in Kra Dadii district. Tali and Vijaynagar are yet to be connected by a motorable road.