Bharat Bandh on March 26: All you need to know

NEW DELHI- The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has given a call for Bharat Bandh on March 26, has appealed to people to make it a success. The strike, in protest against the three contentious farm laws enacted recently, will be observed the entire day tomorrow, from 6 am till 6pm.

Thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and several other states have been staging a sit-in along Delhi borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — demanding repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will continue. The protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle MSP and corporatise farming.

This is the second nation-wide strike announced by the farmers. The first ‘bandh’ took place on December 8 which was witnessed in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Assam. It received support from several trade unions, various other organisations as well as 24 opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP.